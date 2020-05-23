Iran to open religious, historical sites as of Tuesday under health protocols

Speaking in a meeting of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters on Saturday, Rouhani said that courtyard (Sahn) of mosques and shrines will be opened from one hour after sunrise and closed one hour to the sunset. He said that people will be guided so that they would follow health guidelines and not stay long in the place.

He also said that historical sites and museums can resume activity as of Tuesday by observing the designated health protocols.

Another decision taken by the body was that teleworking of all government employees will end as of Saturday, May 30, and so they will have to go to their workplace.

Rouhani said that the country has managed to control the outbreak and the downward trend of the death toll is ‘good news’. He also said that people should still stick to health guidelines while resuming their economic activities.

As of Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has passed 131,600, of whom 7,300 have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

