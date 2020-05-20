  1. Politics
Trump's letter to WHO vain attempt at wrong time: Mousavi

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Following Trump’s letter to WHO director-general, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said that his letter is undermining the professionalism and independence of the Organization.

In a Wednesday tweet, Mousavi wrote, “As global health is at stake & we need global solidarity & science-led leadership more than ever, Trump's letter to @WHO Director-General is undermining the professionalism & independence of the Organization. It is a vain attempt at the wrong time.”

US President Trump is giving the World Health Organization 30 days to commit to substantial changes in how it operates — or he will make his hold on US funding permanent. The threat came in a letter that sharply criticizes the WHO response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its relationship with China.

"The World Health Organization has repeatedly made claims about the coronavirus that was either grossly inaccurate or misleading," Trump wrote in the four-page letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

