Zionists seek to turn Syria into a place of tension

Ahmad Naderi, head of the Iranian delegation at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), who has traveled to Vienna to attend the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, met and held talks with Petros Marjani, the chairman of the Syrian Parliament' committee on Arab and foreign affairs.

Highlighting the Islamic Republic of Iran's stance toward Syria, Naderi said, "Supporting the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Syria, opposing any foreign intervention and terrorist elements in this country, and the need to resolve this crisis through domestic dialogue are among the most central positions of the Islamic Republic."

Referring to the livelihood problems caused by the pandemic and the war in Syria, Naderi criticized that the US and European sanctions against the Syrian people have exacerbated the problems.

Regarding the situation in Idlib, he stressed that the region should be under the control and rule of the Syrian government so that it does not become a safe haven for terrorists.

He also referred to the movements of the Zionist regime in the region, saying, "Zionists' recent attacks are a continuation of encroachments on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria."

The Zionist regime sees its survival in the continuation of war and conflict in the West Asian region, he also added.

The Syrian lawmaker, for his part, said that the United States is the common enemy of Syria and Iran, which has killed countless innocent people and causing heavy damage in Syria.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is also under pressure and sanctions, he said, adding, "We both stand in the same front against this oppressive country to maintain our independence."



