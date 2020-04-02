No one fooled by US disinformation campaign against Iran: UN envoy

"The US administration’s Iran-bashing is limitless,” Majid Takht Ravanchi tweeted on Thursday, adding that despite Washington's efforts to spread disinformation about Tehran, "No one is fooled."

“While the world focuses on cooperation to defeat #COVID19 — and calls on US to lift its #economic terrorism — @SecPompeo disregards this and instead spreads disinformation: this time against Iranian diplomats,” he added.

Takht Ravachi's tweet came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump administration’s most notorious Iran hawk, leveled the accusation in an earlier tweet, calling Iranian diplomats “agents of terror.”

Pompeo’s claims came amid pressures on the US to lift the sanctions it illegally and unilaterally returned against Iran after leaving a UN Security Council-endorsed nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic and other major powers -- the UK, France, Russia, China and Germany -- back in 2015.

On Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani said the US had lost a unique opportunity to correct some of its mistakes concerning Iran by lifting the sanctions against the Iranian nation and facilitating its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

MNA/PR