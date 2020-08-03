PCR certification mandatory for Iraqis entering Iran

The ministry announced in a statement that Iranian officials have called for Iraqi to take PCR tests before entering the Iranian borders under the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement added that the tests are mandatory for Iraqi nationals entering Iran as of Tuesday, August 3.

Iran has allowed Iraqis trips to the country in case the travelers preserve health protocols and respect the announced instructions by the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs.

It is worth noting that Iraq has accorded with Iran on the formation of joint medical committees and groups with the aim of exchanging medical information to combat Covid-19.

The two sides have also conferred on the exchange of information on common treatment protocols in Iran for treating COVID-19.

Iran has achieved remarkable results in its anti-coronavirus medical studies and is sharing the knowledge with its neighbor.

The COVID-19 RT-PCR test is a real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper and lower respiratory specimens.

