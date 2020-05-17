Iran successful in fight against coronavirus: Shamkhani

In a tweet on Sunday, Shamkhani wrote, “The Islamic Republic of Iran and its infrastructure were successful in the fight against coronavirus.”

“The Iranian nation was also successful in the implementation of 'Equality and Sincere Assistance Maneuver',” he added.

The Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for Iranians to execute a maneuver titled 'Equality and Sincere Assistance' as of Saturday, in a bid to show sympathy and provide sincere assistance to the needy and the poor in society.

According to the latest reports by Iran’s health ministry on Saturday, more than 118,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus in Iran with the death toll exceeding 6,900.

