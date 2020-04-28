Five new investment contracts to be signed in Chabahar port: Official

The Deputy of Ports and Maritime Organization of Sistan and Baluchestan Hossein Shahdadi referred to the measures adopted in the field of attracting cargos and goods via Chabahar port and the approval of the Iranian cargo owners as well as allocating a special discount for Chabahar port and said, “we have witnessed a 20 percent increase in attracting investment from the private sector in 2019 in the form of seven contracts.”

“The value of these contracts is 408 billion Tomans and they are in the fields of constructing reservoirs for oil, Gas (LPG), and Bitumen as well as multi-purpose warehouses for storing goods, and creating a site for washing and disinfecting trucks.” Shahdadi noted.

He went on to say that five other investment projects are under final consideration and said, “These contracts are expected to be concluded in the first half of the current year and their value is estimated at 2500 billion Rials. They are also related to constructing reservoirs for oil products and multi-purpose warehouses for storing goods.”

