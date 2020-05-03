30 ships carrying basic goods take berth at Bandar Imam Khomeini

The Director General of Khuzestan province’s Ports and Maritime Department General Adel Daris made the remarks on Sat. and added, “in order to accelerate the process of meeting demands of country to basic goods and regulate market for high-consumption products during the holy month of Ramadan, 1,423,405 tons of basic goods were loaded in goods storages and then were distributed to different parts of the country via rail and road fleets.”

He further noted that 30 ships, carrying basic goods and commodities, took berth in Bandar Imam Khomeini (RA) from March 21 to April 19, adding, “over 1,749,000 tons of different types of goods including livestock raw materials have been unloaded in the port.”

Over 1,791,000 tons of different types of non-oil goods were unloaded in Bandar Imam Khomeini Special Economic Zone in the first month of the current year [from March 21 to April 19], showing a 15 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year, the director general added.

MNA/FNA13990213000821