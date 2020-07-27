Over 66000 tons of basic good enters Iran' largest ocean port

Behrooz Aghaei said that with respect to the infrastructure and equipment capacities created in Chabahar Port and the import of 50% of the basic goods needed by the country through this port, since September 2019, there has been a significant growth of mooring ships carrying basic goods in this strategic port.

“Despite the spread of coronavirus, which has a direct impact on the amount of trade and exchanges in the world, the process of unloading basic goods had significant growth", he said, adding that since the beginning of the current year on 25 March, more than 560,702 tons of basic goods have entered this strategic port.

Referring to the continuation of the arrival of these goods to Chabahar port, he announced that “the ship carrying the basic goods of raw sugar weighing 66,700 tons from Brazil entered this port and its unloading operation is being carried out with modern and strategic equipment.”

The strategic port of Chabahar in southeastern Iran is the only ocean port on the Makran coast and it has a special place in the country's economic affairs.

