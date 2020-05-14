Covid-19 infects 114,533 in Iran: health min. spox

Some 1,808 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 114,533 since the outbreak, said Jahanpour in his daily press conference.

He put the number of those who lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours at 71, which brings the total death toll to 6,845 in Iran.

According to the Health Ministry Spokesman, 90,539 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,735 patients are in critical condition.

So far, some 643,772 tests have been taken in laboratories across the country to detect infected cases, Jahanpour said.

On Thursday, the global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic reached 298,180, while 4,430,123 cases of the infection have been detected.

As many countries have started gradually lifting lockdown restrictions, the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 globally has crossed the landmark figure of 1,659,873.

