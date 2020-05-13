  1. Economy
May 13, 2020, 7:33 PM

Iran, Georgia seek improvement of customs coop. amid coronavirus pandemic

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – In a trilateral video call among Iran's Ambassador to Georgia Javad Ghavam Shahid, Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mirashrafi and an official from Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia the two countries conferred on improving customs cooperation under the coronavirus pandemic.

Mirashrafi referred to the importance of the two countries' position in the North-South Corridor route and access to Europe as well as Georgia's role as Iran's gateway to Eurasia.

He hoped that the documents on the implementation of an e-TIR project in the region will be signed between the two sides in the near future.

Ghavam Shahidi, for his part, underlined the two side customs' roles in the exchange of commodities under the pandemic and voiced Iran's readiness for implementing the required health protocols to fight the virus at the borders and ease of mutual trade. 

The Georgian side announced his country's full cooperation with Iran in this regard.

In mid-March, the Georgia Pharmacy Association (GPHA) sent a humanitarian aid cargo to Iran amid the outburst of coronavirus in the country.

