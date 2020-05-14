Number of Covid-19 confirmed Cases in world surpasses 4.43mn

As many countries have started gradually lifting lockdown restrictions, the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 globally has crossed the landmark figure of 1,659,873.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 1,430,348 having been infected, including 85,197 fatalities.

As for continental Europe, Spain remains the hardest hit. There are now more than 271,095 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain and over 27,104 people have died.

There are now more than 242,271 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and over 2,212 people have died.

The UK, meanwhile, has registered over 229,705 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 33,186 people have died.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran presently stands at 112,725 of whom 6,783 have lost their lives to the deadly virus but 89,428 have recovered from it.

HJ/worldometers