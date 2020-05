During the talks between Mirjavah customs officials and Taftan Pakistan's border managers, the Mirjaveh border has reopened on Monday and trucks can cross the border on Saturdays, Mondays, and Wednesdays, he added.

If Pakistan accepts more export and transit cargo, Iran Customs is ready to fully implement health protocols and work 24 hours a day to expedite and provide services, he said.

ZZ/IRN 83784008