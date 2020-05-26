Jahangiri felicitates Georgia Independence Day

In his message, Jahangiri referred to the political will of high-ranking officials of the two countries and the historical background of cooperation between the two sides, hoping that relying on mutual capacities, Iran and Georgia would have the chance to expand bilateral economic and political cooperation.

Independence Day is an annual public holiday in Georgia observed on 26 May. It commemorates the 26 May 1918 adoption of the Act of Independence, which established the Democratic Republic of Georgia in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution of 1917. It is the national day of Georgia.

Iran and Georgia have conferred on improving customs cooperation under the coronavirus pandemic.

In a trilateral video call among Iran's Ambassador to Georgia Javad Ghavam Shahid, Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mirashrafi and an official from Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia in mid-May, Mirashrafi referred to the importance of the two countries' position in the North-South Corridor route and access to Europe as well as Georgia's role as Iran's gateway to Eurasia.

The Georgian side announced his country's full cooperation with Iran in this regard.

In mid-March, the Georgia Pharmacy Association (GPHA) sent a humanitarian aid cargo to Iran amid the outburst of coronavirus in the country.

HJ/IRN83800238