'US interference in Iran-Georgia relation unacceptable'

In this meeting held on Wednesday, Shahidi underlined the significance of the mutual interests, noting that US unilateralism and interference in the two sides' affairs is unacceptable and will harm such issues.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported and assisted the government and people of Georgia in various economic, political, and international fields and has supported its independence and territorial integrity," the Iranian envoy said.

He, elsewhere, referred to the problems that Iranian citizens are faced with in Georgia, regarding the extension of their residence, damage to their assets and the ban on imports and transportation of goods to Georgia, and called for immediate follow-up and resolution of these problems by Georgian authorities.

The Iranian official also hailed the assistance of the President of Georgia in transferring Iranian prisoners to their country.

President Zourabichvili vowed that she will try to remove the problems related to residential, commercial, and investment restrictions, as well as cuts of imports from Iran.

Shahidi also held a meeting with the Georgian Prosecutor-Genera Irakli Shotadze, on Wednesday, where the two officials underlined the significance of boosting legal and judiciary cooperation between Iran and Georgia.

Iran has called for urgent endorsement of triple legal agreement between Tehran and Tbilisi and also for endorsement of a mutual contract to combat narcotics.

