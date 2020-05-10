Iraq’s KRG resumes goods transit: IRICA spox

With the incessant follow-up of Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Erbil, Iraq’s KRG agreed to resume transit of cargoes including auto, construction and building materials, ironware and industrial pipes under certain terms and conditions, he added.

Turning to the conditions of goods transit from Iraq’s KRG, Latifi stated, “paying a guarantee amounting to 25% of total price of transited goods, having a certificate of origin, determining the needed time on customs bill and letter of representative for passing the transited goods [maximum 48 hours] are of the salient terms and conditions for discharging goods.”

IRICA spokesman pointed out that any supervision on transit of goods shall be borne by the Ministry of Interior, Security and Customs Office of Iraq’s KRG.

The amount of guarantees will be refunded after exit of goods from border of Iraq’s KRG as well as returning the agency’s bill, he said, adding, “

According to him, the order of goods transit from Iraq’s KRG has been enforceable since May 06.

