South America calls for imports of coronavirus test kits from Iran

According to Behzad Hajian Tehran, after exports of Iranian anti-coronavirus products and test kits to Germany and some other countries, now South American countries have expressed a tendency for imports of such products.

"We have received orders for some millions test kits from South America and are investigating their supply," he said.

Islamic Republic of Iran has currently started exporting coronavirus diagnostic kits to a number of countries including Germany and Turkey.

Iranian consignment comprising 40,000 coronavirus test kits was dispatched from Tehran to Germany on May 5.

Its consignment including 15 ventilators, 5,000 test kits, 6,000 face mask, 2,000 medical gloves, and other medical equipment was delivered to Lebanon on May 4.

In mid-April, Spokesperson for the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters Kianoush Jahanpour said that the country has developed COVID-19 rapid test kits based on antibody detection, adding that the kits will hit the market soon.

He went on to say that no drug and vaccine has yet been produced in the world to treat and prevent coronavirus and the best way to contain this epidemic, which makes social work and reopening of jobs possible, is to use COVID-19 rapid testing from antibodies.

On March 9, Secretary of Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology Mostafa Ghanei informed that Iranian knowledge-based companies would put their produced coronavirus test kits to the market next Iranian calendar month, Farvardin (Starting on March 20, 2020).

Since the beginning of the entry of coronavirus, into the country, the Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology in cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration of Iran and Ministry of Health issued a call that if any knowledge-based company was able to produce a drug and/or kit.

