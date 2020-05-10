'We are expected to face difficult autumn ahead': Namaki

COVID-19 is an unknown virus and we expected that it will be weakened by the heat like SARS and MERS viruses, said Namaki, adding that while we now see that in the tropical province, such as Khuzestan, the peak of the disease is occurring.

Due to the coincidence of influenza and coronavirus in autumn, we expect that we will face one of the toughest autumns ahead and we should be fully prepared, he added.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour on Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases has hit 106,220 in the country, while 85,064 have recovered from the disease.

