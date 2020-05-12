Leader condoles on martyrdom of navy sailors

In a message of condolence to the Commander of Iran's Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Ayatollah Khamenei noted, “the tragic incident regarding the vessel of Iran’s Army which led to the martyrdom and injury of a number of the Army’s sailors while striving to maintain and strengthen the country's defense power brought us deep sorrow and grief.”

The message of condolences of the Leader is read as follows,

“The painful and tragic incident of Konarak vessel, which resulted in the martyrdom of a number of navy forces of the Army, is very bitter and regretful for me. The grief of losing the navy forces is heartrending for their bereaved families. Hereby, I express my deep condolences to their bereaved families and wish their soul rest in eternal peace. I kindly request responsible officials to investigate the reason of the mishap precisely and take necessary measures for non-repetition of such tragic incidents. I also pray God Almighty to bestow the highest places in heaven upon the martyrs and recovery on the injured.”

As many as 19 people have been martyred and 15 others injured in an incident involving the Iranian Navy’s Konarak logistical vessel in the country’s southern waters.

The incident happened on Sunday as a number of Navy vessels were conducting an exercise near the waters lying close to Jask and Chabahar ports that respectively belong to neighboring provinces of Hormozgan, and Sistan and Baluchestan.

