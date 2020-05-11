Iran's Navy announces details on mishap in southern waters

According to a statement by the Navy’s Public Relations office, following an incident for an Iranian vessel in the southern waters on Sunday, 19 crew onboard the vessel were martyred and 15 others were injured.

The 15 injured crew members were immediately taken to Imam Ali Hospital of Chabahar, Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Two outpatients were examined and treated, and the remaining 13 were hospitalized, he said, adding that their general health condition is stable.

The statement expressed the Navy’s deepest commiserations with the families of the martyrs and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The Iranian Navy’s Kenarak logistics vessel was involved in an accident on Sunday afternoon in the perimeter of Iran’s southern Jask port, in the Hormozgan province.

The incident happened during Iranian Navy drills a day earlier.

The circumstances of the incident are currently undergoing technical examinations.

