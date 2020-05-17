Pakistan expresses condolence over martyrdom of Iranian Navy personnel

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi NI (M), Chief of the Naval Staff, Pakistan Navy sent a message of heartfelt condolences on behalf of all ranks of Pakistan Navy to Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy on the tragic incident at sea resulting in the loss of precious lives of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy.

While stating that it was indeed a great tragedy and Pakistan Navy stands shoulder to shoulder with Iranian brethren in this hour of grief, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Pakistan Navy Chief prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace, grant fortitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy and the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

According to a statement by the Navy’s Public Relations office, following an incident for an Iranian light vessel in the southern waters last week, 19 crew onboard the vessel were martyred and 15 others were injured. The Iranian Navy’s Konarak logistics vessel was involved in an accident on Sunday afternoon in the perimeter of Iran’s southern Jask port, in the Hormozgan province.

