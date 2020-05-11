FM Zarif offers commiserations on martyrdom of Navy sailors

In a message on Monday, Zarif wrote, “Before dawn, I was informed of a painful accident for the Konarak vessel and the martyrdom and wounding of our brave Army members who protect Iranian maritime security, which deeply my heart. I don't know what to say to do it right. We are all indebted to these loved ones who sacrificed their lives for our security and well-being.”

“I humbly offer my condolences to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the bereaved families, the great people of Iran, and our brothers and sisters in the Army. May God, by the mercy of the holy month of Ramadan, make these martyrs the companions of Imam Ali (PBUH),” he added.

As many as 19 people have been martyred and 15 others injured in an incident involving the Iranian Navy’s Konarak logistical vessel in the country’s southern waters.

The incident happened on Sunday as a number of Navy vessels were conducting an exercise near the waters lying close to Jask and Chabahar ports that respectively belong to neighboring provinces of Hormozgan, and Sistan and Baluchestan.

MR/IRN83783747