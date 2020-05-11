Army chief expresses condolences on martyrdom of navy sailors

“I express my deepest condolences on the martyrdom of a number of the white [uniform] wearers of the Iranian Navy to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the bereaved families as well as all my fellow soldiers,” Major General Mousavi wrote in a message on Monday.

He also prayed God Almighty to bestow the martyrs the highest places in heaven for their braveries and selflessness.

On Sunday afternoon, an incident happened to the Konarak support vessel during a naval drill with other ships in waters near Iran's southern Jask port.

The Konarak is a Hendijan-class support ship.

According to the Navy, 19 crewmembers were martyred and 15 others were injured as a result of the tragic incident.

The Army’s Public Relations Department said that the cause of the incident is under investigation.

MR/IRN83783660