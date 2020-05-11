Rouhani expresses condolences on martyrdom of navy sailors

In a message of condolence to Commander of Iran's Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, President Rouhani noted, “The tragic incident regarding the vessel of Iran’s Army which led to the martyrdom and injury of a number of the Army’s sailors while striving to maintain and strengthen the country's defense power brought us deep sorrow and grief.”

“I praise the services provided by these defenders of our homeland and offer my heartfelt condolences to you, brave Army soldiers, and the bereaved families from the bottom of my heart. I also pray God Almighty to bestow the highest places in heaven upon the martyrs and recovery on the injured.” Rouhani said.

On Sunday afternoon, an incident happened to the Konarak support vessel during a naval drill with other ships in waters near Iran's southern Jask port.

The Konarak is a Hendijan-class support ship.

According to the Navy, 19 crewmembers were martyred and 15 others were injured as a result of the tragic incident.

The Army’s Public Relations Department said that the cause of the incident is under investigation.

