Confirmed worldwide Covid-19 death toll passes 293,000

According to the latest data, 4,354,559 people have so far been infected with the coronavirus with the death toll amounting to 293,037 and the number of recoveries reaching 1,609,669.

The COVID-19 death toll in the US has surpassed 63,000 from 1,408,636 coronavirus cases.

Spain had reported 26,920 deaths as of Wednesday with a total confirmed case of 269,520.

The coronavirus death toll in Russia surged to 2,212, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 242,271.

The UK's coronavirus death toll has risen to at least 32,692 and the number of infected people reached to 226,463.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy has reached 221,216, with a total death toll of 30,911.

More than 110,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Iran, with the death toll standing at 6,733 and the recoveries exceeding 88,357.

