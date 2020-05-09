3rd group of Iranian students returns home from Baku amid pandemic

With the follow-ups of Iranian Embassy to Republic of Azerbaijan, a number of 170 Iranian citizens entered the Islamic Republic of Iran using several buses through Astara Border Crossing.

Earlier, 244 of Iranian students and Iranians living in Baku had been returned to the Islamic Republic of Iran following the spread of COVID-19.

Border crossings between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan have been blocked since March 1 to May 31, 2020 with regards to the preventive measures of outbreak of coronavirus pandemic for any transit except transit vehicles and trucks carrying cargo.

According to the statistics, 2,204 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Republic of Azerbaijan, while 1,551 of these people have been discharged from the hospital and 28 people have lost their lives to this deadly virus.

Under the preventive measures of spread of COVID-19, entry and exit to the Republic of Azerbaijan is prohibited.

MA/IRN83780184