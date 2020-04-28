IranAir to launch special flights from Tbilisi, Milan to Tehran amid pandemic

In addition, Iran Air will also launch a special flight from Georgia’s Tbilisi to Tehran tomorrow on Apr. 29.

Following the coordination made in this regard and obtaining relevant permits, this is to inform all Iranians, willing to comeback from Italy’s Milan to Tehran amid pandemic, that Iran Air has considered two special flights on Apr. 29 and May 02.

All Iranians especially students who have previously applied to the Consul General of Iran in Milan for returning to home can obtain additional information on the way of providing ticket through the offices of Iran Air with observing health protocols.

Also, Iran’s Zagros Airline intends to launch a special flight from Tbilisi to Tehran at 13:00 on May 6 for returning Iranians willing to return to their homeland.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday that all the Iranian citizens in other countries must observe healthcare protocols to return to the country. “The Ministry of Health has set a series of healthcare protocols for entering the country on these days and we have presented them to the Iranian citizens through our embassies."

Mousavi said on Friday that Tehran and Rome are consulting to evacuate the Iranian students in Italy.

