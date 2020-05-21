Tehran, Baku review bilateral ties, regional developments

Noting that all countries are affected by the coronavirus, Jahangiri stressed all countries and international organizations should work together to combat the virus.

All countries need to share their experiences in the treatment of coronavirus, he added.

He also appreciated Azerbaijan Republic’s humanitarian aid in the fight against coronavirus, saying that Iran is ready to share its experiences with the Azerbaijan Republic in this regard.

Jahangiri expressed hope that the joint agreements and projects of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, such as the joint oil projects of the Caspian Sea, the Rasht-Astara railway, and the Astarachay Bridge, will be implemented soon.

Ali Asadov, for his part, said that it is very gratifying that despite the closure of the borders, the citizens of the two countries were able to return to their countries, and some 120 Iranian citizens are scheduled to return home through the Astara border on Friday.

He described the development of cooperation between Tehran and Baku in the field of energy as satisfactory, saying that the two countries should expand the bilateral ties more.

Despite the restrictions due to coronavirus, there was an increase in transit volume between the two countries on the North-South and East-West corridors, he said, adding that the Republic of Azerbaijan has always focused on the issue of transportation and transit.

Referring to the negotiations between the experts of the two countries for the construction of the Astarachay Bridge, Asadov said that the project will be started in early June.

He expressed hope that other projects, including the Rasht-Astara railway and joint cooperation for oil exploration in the Caspian Sea will be implemented soon.

