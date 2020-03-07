Sana'a's 4 conditions for agreeing to ceasefire in Marib

UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths today has called for an immediate end to military action by Yemen’s warring parties as renewed violence between the Houthi movement and a Saudi-led coalition threatened peace efforts.

In this regards, Deputy Foreign Minister in the National Salvation Government of Yemen, Hussein al-Izzi reacted to the remarks of UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths in his twitter account, saying, “The real ceasefire is a ceasefire that is trustworthy, people can see the impact, and create a supportive atmosphere for a comprehensive solution.”

“It includes reopening of airports, lifting of the blockade of port (Al Hudaydah) and Ad Durayhimi District, paying salaries to clerks, enabling Yemenis to enjoy their oil and gas wealth,” he added.

