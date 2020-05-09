  1. Politics
Saudi-led coalition commits 41 violations of truce in Yemen

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – The US-Saudi aggression continues to launch raids and bombardments on a number of governorates in Yemen, causing damage to public and private property. Meanwhile, it continues to violate the ceasefire in Hodeidah.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire, reported that the US-Saudi aggression in Hodeidah recorded 41 violations during the past 24 hours.

A source stated that the violations included developing new fortifications and seven attacks with artillery shells as well as 40 breaches by using various firearms, Almasirah reported.

In Hodeidah, a military bulldozer developed new fortifications in Addurayhimi district.

In Taiz, A child, 9 years old, and his mother were killed and his father was injured with US-Saudi mercenaries' gunshots in Shara'ab Al-Salam.

In Marib, a military source stated to Almasirah that US-Saudi aggression launched 20 raids on Serwah.

In Al-Jawf, the aggression launched 21 raids on KhubWalShaaf district.

In Al-Baidha'a, US-Saudi aggression launched a raid on Mekeras. 

In Sa'adah, Saudi missiles and artillery shells targeted Razih district, killing a number of livestock and damaging civilians' properties. Saudi missiles also targeted Haidan district. US-Saudi aggression launched a raid on Baqim district.

