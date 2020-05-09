Saudi-led coalition commits 41 violations of truce in Yemen

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire, reported that the US-Saudi aggression in Hodeidah recorded 41 violations during the past 24 hours.

A source stated that the violations included developing new fortifications and seven attacks with artillery shells as well as 40 breaches by using various firearms, Almasirah reported.

In Hodeidah, a military bulldozer developed new fortifications in Addurayhimi district.

In Taiz, A child, 9 years old, and his mother were killed and his father was injured with US-Saudi mercenaries' gunshots in Shara'ab Al-Salam.

In Marib, a military source stated to Almasirah that US-Saudi aggression launched 20 raids on Serwah.

In Al-Jawf, the aggression launched 21 raids on KhubWalShaaf district.

In Al-Baidha'a, US-Saudi aggression launched a raid on Mekeras.

In Sa'adah, Saudi missiles and artillery shells targeted Razih district, killing a number of livestock and damaging civilians' properties. Saudi missiles also targeted Haidan district. US-Saudi aggression launched a raid on Baqim district.

MNA/PR