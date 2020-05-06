Iran, Afghanistan mulling over death of Afghan immigrants

Afghan Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wed. added, “in this regard, Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri Deputy Minister for Political Affairs and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs is getting in touch with Iranian ambassador to Kabul and Afghan envoy to Tehran and also with Iranian officials.”

Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Kabul has requested Tehran to launch a joint investigation commission and adopt necessary decision after findings of the investigation.

While welcoming Iran’s move, Afghanistan Foreign Ministry has said that it is waiting for a formal note to kick off a joint investigation on the issue.

A few days ago, Afghan media outlets, as quoted by several immigrants rescued from Hari River on Iranian-Afghan border, claimed that about 57 Afghan immigrants have been detained by Iranian border guard after entering Iran illegally and then, were forced to jump into the river.”

These people had claimed that 23 of them have died in the river but Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected the claim of Afghan immigrants and added that no Afghan immigrant has been detained at Iranian border and have not been forced to jump into the river.

Islamic Republic of Iran has hosted millions of Afghan refugees over the past four decades and these immigrants have been able to work in Iran and enjoy all benefits of living in the country ncluding going to schools and universities.

