Incident occurred to Afghan nationals took place in Afghanistan not Iran: Mousavi

Expressing Iran's condolences over the death of the Afghan nationals, Mousavi informed that Iranian border security guards reject any relativity with the incident.

He also voiced Iran's readiness for cooperation with Afghan officials to conduct required investigations on the incident in Afghanistan's territory.

Some baseless reports have claimed that on May 2, about 50 Afghan nationals who had entered Iran illegally had been arrested by border guards and "thrown into the Harirud River after being battered.

