Iran’s Zarif, Afghanistan’s Ghani hold phone talk

The efforts to fight the COVID-19, solving the challenges faced by Afghan refugees in Iran, and Iran’s commitments to tackle the corona pandemic were discussed during the phone conversation.

Zarif said Tehran would make any possible effort to build regional consensus around a humanitarian cease-fire in Afghanistan.

Ghani welcomed the efforts and said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan will pursue the issue with the Iranian side.

In another phone conversation with Abdullah Abdullah, the Iranian Foreign Minister also spoke to him about the "need for regional consensus for peace in Afghanistan and an immediate ceasefire

According to a Facebook post by Abdullah Abdullah, the telephone call focused on regional consensus on peace in Afghanistan, emphasizing the principle of maintaining the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the urgent need for a ceasefire in the country.

Abdullah added that Zarif was confident that his country would be ready to hand over diagnostic packages to Afghanistan in order to fight the Coronavirus.

Zarif has held several phone conversations with senior Afghan officials in recent weeks on the regional developments and peace in Afghanistan.

