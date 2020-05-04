Hashd al-Sha'abi urges vigilance against US plots to revive ISIL in Iraq

Ghasi al-Anbar, a senior leader in PMU, said the US is trying to reactivate the ISIL terrorist group in Iraq, adding that the fresh attacks by the in Salahuddin province were conducted to serve the same goal.

Al-Anbari said the US has been providing the ISIL terrorist with weapons, however, noting that such efforts will be of no avail.

He also warned the Iraqi authorities and forces to be vigilant to such ominous moves.

Early on Saturday, the ISIL terrorists mounted a coordinated assault in the Salahuddin town of Mekeeshfa and the city of Balad, killing at least 10 Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters.

Hashd al-Sha’abi said its forces had killed and wounded a number of Daesh elements and managed to push them back in the area.

PMU repels fresh Takfiri attempts

The Takfiri terrorist group also launched several attacks across Iraq, including the al-Eith region of the eastern Salahuddin province, early on Sunday that were thwarted by PMU’s 21st Brigade

The PMU’s 47th Brigade also repelled an ISIL operation in the Jurf al-Sakhar region in the central Babil province, resulting in one PMU casualty.

Another attack in the eastern Diyala province, however, lead to five casualties among the country’s pro-government tribal units, according to a security official.

Earlier on Sunday, a Daesh operation seeking to infiltrate the central Karbala province from the western Anbar province was forced to retreat with casualties following the intervention of Iraqi security services.

In the early days of ISIL’s reign of terror, Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters played a major role in reinforcing the Iraqi army, which had suffered heavy setbacks against the Takfiri elements.

In November 2016, the Iraqi parliament voted to integrate Hashd al-Sha’abi into the military in amid US efforts to sideline the group.

MR/4916401/4916316