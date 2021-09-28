  1. Politics
Sep 28, 2021, 12:40 PM

Top ISIL terrorist arrested in Iraq's Al-Anbar

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Iraqi security sources announced on Tuesday that the leader of the ISIL terrorist group has been arrested in Al-Anbar province.

A military official in Iraq's Imam Ali Brigade announced that one of the leaders of the ISIL terrorist group was identified during an operation in Naimiyah, in the east of Al-Anbar province.

According to this military official, the ISIL terrorist who had been wanted by Iraqi security forces was arrested and handed over to the Iraqi authorities for punishment.

It is worth mentioning that Ramadi, the largest city in Al-Anbar is one of the main spots for the remnants of the ISIL terrorist group in Iraq.

