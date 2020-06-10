Iranian embassy in Madrid planning for fourth direct flight to Tehran

In a statement on Wednesday, the embassy said that an Iran Air flight on June 27 will return home those Iranian nationals who wish to get back to the country.

The embassy called on applicants to send their information to the embassy, noting that the flight depends on having accurate information on the number of requests.

The first direct flight from Madrid to Tehran after 16 years was launched on May 6, bringing home 170 Iranian nationals amid the CIVID-19 pandemic.

Iran has been busy negotiating and coordinating with other countries to launch extraordinary flights, in a bid to bring home its nationals who have been stuck in different parts of the world after the coronavirus lockdown.

