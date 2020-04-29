Iran donates anti-coronavirus health, medical products to Afghanistan

The ceremony was held in the presence of Mohammad Ahadi, Iran's deputy defense minister for international affairs, and Afghienvoy to Iran Abdol Ghafoor Liwal.

Voicing Iran's readiness for supplying Afghanistan's demand for anti-coronavirus products and sharing experiences in this regard with the country, Ahadi said "Iran has always stood beside Afghanistan in history and has done its effort to support the oppressed Muslim nation of Afghanistan."

The Afghan ambassador, for his part, expressed thankfulness on behalf of Afghanistan' President and nation for Iran's support.

Regarding the Iranian Armed Forces' capabilities in supply domestic demands of Iran as well as exporting products to foreign countries, Liwal named Iran's Armed Forces as the 'glory and pride of Islam'.

He also admired the Islamic Republic of Iran for its successful management against coronavirus and its aid to other countries.

Afghan officials announced on Tuesday that Iran has donated corona kits and laboratory and medical aids to Afghanistan to fight against coronavirus outbreak.

