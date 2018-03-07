Iran ready to help peace, security in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – In a meeting with an afghan military delegation in Tehran on Wednesday, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Defense declared Iran's readiness for helping security and peace in Afghanistan.

According to the Public Relations of Iran’s Defense Ministry, Iran’s Deputy Defense Minister for International Affairs Mohammad Ahadi held a meeting with Tamim Assi, Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Defense for Policy and Strategy and his accompanying delegating in Tehran on Wednesday, during which he said “the purpose of these meetings is to review the military-defense relations and help them strengthen,” hoping “these meetings will further consolidate the relations.”

Referring to Iran’s willingness to expand ties with Afghanistan, Ahadi stated “both nations have a lot in common,” stressing that the two countries need to grab the opportunity and use all the capacities to develop their bilateral relations.

Iran’s Deputy Defense Minister for International Affairs underlined that Iran has always looked for having friendly relations with neighboring countries, adding “Iran attaches great importance to its relations with friend and brother country of Afghanistan.”

Ahadi expressed Iran’s readiness to transfer its experiences in the fight against terrorism to Afghanistan, declaring “we strongly support the peace process in Afghanistan,” stressing that Afghanistan should not become a battlefield for rivalry among powers.

Tamim Assi, Afghanistan Deputy Minister of Defense for Policy and Strategy, for his part, expressed his hope that their visit will further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Stating that relations with Iran is of high importance to Afghanistan, the Afghan military official said that Iran’s security is very important for Afghanistan, adding that Afghanistan will never allow anyone to use its territory to threaten Iran.

He called for formation of a joint security committee between Iran and Afghanistan in order to further develop relations, concluding “the government and nation of Afghanistan considers the Islamic Republic and its armed forces as their own friends and brothers.”

