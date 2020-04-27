COVID-19 infects over 3 million people worldwide

As of Monday (April 27), 3,006,232 cases of coronavirus infections were reported around the world, of whom 207,265 have died, while 883,238 have recovered.

Most cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the USA with 987,322 cases. Spain, Italy, and France stand next with 226,629, 197,675, and 162,100 cases respectively.

The US has also registered the highest fatality rate with 55,415 cases followed by Italy with 26,664 and Spain with 23,190 deaths.

In the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the epidemic was in the winter, not a single patient with this disease was left in hospitals, and the city itself was already opened for entry and exit.

Iran also announced that some 91,472 of patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 70,933 have recovered and a total of 5,806 have lost their lives.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Monday that 70,933 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the country.

MNA