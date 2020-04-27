70,933 recovered in Iran from Covid-19: spokesman

Noting that after 36 days, the number of people getting infected daily now stands at less than 1,000.

He added that in the past 24 hours, 991 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 91,472.

Some 96 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 5,806, he added.

There were 3,011 people in intensive care, Jahanpour said, adding, of those infected, 70,933 have recovered.

So far, 432,329 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

