  1. Iran
Apr 27, 2020, 2:38 PM

70,933 recovered in Iran from Covid-19: spokesman

70,933 recovered in Iran from Covid-19: spokesman

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Monday that 70,933 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the country.

Noting that after 36 days, the number of people getting infected daily now stands at less than 1,000.

He added that in the past 24 hours, 991 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 91,472.

Some 96 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 5,806, he added.

There were 3,011 people in intensive care, Jahanpour said, adding, of those infected, 70,933 have recovered.

So far, 432,329 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

MNA/4910978

News Code 158083

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News