Police dismantle 5 drug bands in Mazandaran in a month

According to an official from the counternarcotics headquarters of the province, in the said month, some 610 men and 23 women were arrested in 288 Police operations.

As Ahmad Mozaffari said, in the last Iranian calendar year 1398, four tons of narcotics were seized in Mazandaran and the figure shows an annual growth of 13 percent.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

International Deputy of Iran Drug Control Headquarters Nasser Aslani said on April 23 that some 17,765 kilograms of illicit drugs consisting of 15,339 kilograms of opium and 1,186 kilograms of hashish, 428 kilograms of heroin, 577 kilograms of crystal, 53 kilograms of grass, 67 kilograms of morphine, and 116 kilograms of other kinds of drugs have been confiscated by police forces across the country in the last week.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

MNA/4908966