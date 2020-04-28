Police confiscates 497 kg illicit drugs in Iran’s Mirjaveh

Commander of Sistan and Baluchestan Border Guards Colonel Mohammad Mollashahi made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that following comprehensive intelligence operations, the police border guards identified a smuggling gang near Mirjaveh borders.

497 kilograms of opium and one car were seized in this operation, he added.

Based on the United Nations reports, Afghanistan ranks first as the producer of opium and heroin in the world. Iran, being Afghanistan's neighbor, has always been the main route for smuggling narcotics to the Western world.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

MNA/ 4912256