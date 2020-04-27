Police seize over 1 ton of narcotics in S Iran

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said on Monday that following the intelligence activities, the anti-narcotics police have been informed about the smuggling of a big consignment of narcotics by a drug trafficking gang to the province from east borders of Iran.

During a clash between police forces and smugglers in Nikshahr County, some weapons and ammunition were seized, in addition to confiscation of 1,268 kg opium, 9 kg hashish, and 11 kg heroin, he added.

According to the police chief, the smugglers fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade has also claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

