Iranian police bust over 17 tons of illicit drugs in a week

International Deputy of Iran Drug Control Headquarters Nasser Aslani made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that some 17,765 kilograms of illicit drugs consisting of 15,339 kilograms of opium and 1,186 kilograms of hashish, 428 kilograms of heroin, 577 kilograms of crystal, 53 kilograms of grass, 67 kilograms of morphine, and 116 kilograms of other kinds of drugs have been confiscated by police forces across the country in the last week.

The figure indicates a 40 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year, he added.

3,806 culprits have been arrested and 411 vehicles and some ammunition seized in the same period by police forces, Aslani said.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019 of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

