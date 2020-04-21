1 ton morphine seized in Iran’s Shahriar

Hamid Asgraipour, the Prosecutor General of Shahriar made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the police forces arrested 3 smugglers in this regard that that were destined to transfer illicit drugs to Tehran.

The big haul of morphine has been confiscated in a truck, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

MNA/4906044