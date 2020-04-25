Headlines of Iranian dailies on April 25

Aftab:
Europe expressed regret over US stance on Iran’s IMF loan
Ebtekar:
Zarif: US, EU cannot lecture Iran
Trump’s strange suggestion to fight coronavirus
Etemad:
Who will chair the Parliament? A review of notable options
Noor Satellite distorts Trump’s calculations
Tehran Mayor: Iran is simultaneously fighting against two viruses of sanctions, COVID-19
Javan:
IRGC cmdr.’s letter to Leader: The order of ‘we should become strong’ has been received
Kayhan:
US, Israel dizziness for ‘Noor’ rotation around earth
IRGC cmdr.: Americans to be targeted if endanger our vessels
Holding ‘Equality and Sincere Assistance Maneuver’ in 16 provinces
Hamshahri:
Hanachi in a video talk with London Mayor: We have implemented effective measures to fight virus despite sanctions
MAH
