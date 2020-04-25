Headlines of Iranian dailies on April 25

Aftab:

Europe expressed regret over US stance on Iran’s IMF loan

Ebtekar:

Zarif: US, EU cannot lecture Iran

Trump’s strange suggestion to fight coronavirus

Etemad:

Who will chair the Parliament? A review of notable options

Noor Satellite distorts Trump’s calculations

Tehran Mayor: Iran is simultaneously fighting against two viruses of sanctions, COVID-19

Javan:

IRGC cmdr.’s letter to Leader: The order of ‘we should become strong’ has been received

Kayhan:

US, Israel dizziness for ‘Noor’ rotation around earth

IRGC cmdr.: Americans to be targeted if endanger our vessels

Holding ‘Equality and Sincere Assistance Maneuver’ in 16 provinces

Hamshahri:

Hanachi in a video talk with London Mayor: We have implemented effective measures to fight virus despite sanctions

MAH