Headlines of Iranian dailies on April 22

Aftab:
Tehran’s traffic jam increases by 70%
Dogs to become COVID-19-detectors
Funds from Saudi Arabia, pressure from US, and plan from Israel with aim of Iran’s disintegration: former diplomat
Ebtekar:
Sanctions have made Iran ready for oil price reduction: VP Jahangiri
Contradictory reports on health status of North Korea’s leader
Etela’at:
Putin says US sanctions against Iran violate human rights
Khorasan:
Deciphering negative oil price
Kayhan:
They sought to bring Iran oil export to zero, US oil price became negative
Formation of ‘shame government’ in Israel; Netanyahu, Gantz both became PM
MAH
Your Comment