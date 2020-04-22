  1. Politics
Apr 22, 2020, 9:16 AM

Headlines of Iranian dailies on April 22

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – The English Desk of Mehr News Agency takes a look at some of the Iranian dailies’ headlines on Wednesday, April 22.

Aftab:

Tehran’s traffic jam increases by 70%

Dogs to become COVID-19-detectors

Funds from Saudi Arabia, pressure from US, and plan from Israel with aim of Iran’s disintegration: former diplomat

Ebtekar:

Sanctions have made Iran ready for oil price reduction: VP Jahangiri

Contradictory reports on health status of North Korea’s leader

Etela’at:

Putin says US sanctions against Iran violate human rights

Khorasan:

Deciphering negative oil price

Kayhan:

They sought to bring Iran oil export to zero, US oil price became negative

Formation of ‘shame government’ in Israel; Netanyahu, Gantz both became PM

