Headlines of Iranian dailies on April 22

Aftab:

Tehran’s traffic jam increases by 70%

Dogs to become COVID-19-detectors

Funds from Saudi Arabia, pressure from US, and plan from Israel with aim of Iran’s disintegration: former diplomat

Ebtekar:

Sanctions have made Iran ready for oil price reduction: VP Jahangiri

Contradictory reports on health status of North Korea’s leader

Etela’at:

Putin says US sanctions against Iran violate human rights

Khorasan:

Deciphering negative oil price

Kayhan:

They sought to bring Iran oil export to zero, US oil price became negative

Formation of ‘shame government’ in Israel; Netanyahu, Gantz both became PM

MAH