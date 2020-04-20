Headlines of Iranian dailies on April 20

Ebtekar:
Zarif: Don’t interfere in my country’s affairs!
Rouhani: Religious sites to remain closed at least till May 4
Etemad:
Does Tehran have plan to reduce new tensions in Syria? ‘Efforts to revive Astana process’
Javan:
Iran in path of exporting corona-related equipment
American civil war behind corona’s mask
Kayhan:
Iraqis serious about ousting America, says Iraqi analyst
Iran unveils ‘Khalij Fars’, ‘Moragheb’ radar systems
COVID-19 victims in US more than American military death toll in Iraq, Afghanistan
Mardomsalari:
IRGC vows decisive response to any American miscalculation
Washington’s costs and benefits from tension with Iran
Trump’s war with governors
Europe’s efforts to escape from recession
Hamshahri:
More prisoners to be released: Judiciary spox
Tehran Grand Bazaar, malls reopening from today
Ettela’at:
Zarif to Trump: Don’t interfere in my country’s affairs
Iran:
Don’t forget blood donation
Zarif warns Trump of interfering in Iran’s affairs
Leader issues fatwa on fasting in Ramadan during pandemic
MAH
Your Comment