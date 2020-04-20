Headlines of Iranian dailies on April 20

Ebtekar:

Zarif: Don’t interfere in my country’s affairs!

Rouhani: Religious sites to remain closed at least till May 4

Etemad:

Does Tehran have plan to reduce new tensions in Syria? ‘Efforts to revive Astana process’

Javan:

Iran in path of exporting corona-related equipment

American civil war behind corona’s mask

Kayhan:

Iraqis serious about ousting America, says Iraqi analyst

Iran unveils ‘Khalij Fars’, ‘Moragheb’ radar systems

COVID-19 victims in US more than American military death toll in Iraq, Afghanistan

Mardomsalari:

IRGC vows decisive response to any American miscalculation

Washington’s costs and benefits from tension with Iran

Trump’s war with governors

Europe’s efforts to escape from recession

Hamshahri:

More prisoners to be released: Judiciary spox

Tehran Grand Bazaar, malls reopening from today

Ettela’at:

Zarif to Trump: Don’t interfere in my country’s affairs

Iran:

Don’t forget blood donation

Zarif warns Trump of interfering in Iran’s affairs

Leader issues fatwa on fasting in Ramadan during pandemic

