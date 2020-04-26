Iranian dailies' headlines on April 26

Etela’at

Leader: Bravery and resisting enemies among important Quranic instructions

Rouhani: Iran never to initiate any tension in region

Israeli regime incapable countering Hezbollah precision-guided missiles

World leaders agree to coop. in corona fight without US

Iran

Rouhani: Iran ready to transfer coronavirus fight experience to Kuwait, Azerbaijan

Javan

Leader: Imam Khomeini taught us not to be afraid of US

Coronavirus in US national security’s lungs

End of US-Saudi partnership?

Roadmap of ‘Production Surge’

Khorasan

Leader: Not being afraid of enemies among important Quranic teachings

Yemen crisis: 5-year war and fake truce

Sharq

Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Amini

70% fall in Iran’s coronavirus death rate

Keyhan

Budget deficit and bleach prescription in US

Where is Kim Jong-un?

MR