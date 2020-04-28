  1. Politics
Apr 28, 2020, 9:26 AM

Iranian dailies' headlines on April 28

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the important headlines of the Iranian dailies on April 28.

Keyhan

Trump's mismanagement claims 55,000 lives

Pompeo’s JCPOA plan aims to ratify armed embargo against Iran

Tsunami in Netanyahu’s cabinet: three more corrupt ministers

Shargh

Oil in Quarantine

Noor Satellite proved US sanctions to be ineffective: IRGC spox

Human right claimants’ silence toward prisoners’ conditions in other countries

Aftab

Bleach goof to topple Trump?

Pompeo’s paradox on JCPOA

Ebtekar

Trumps struggle to return to JCPOA

Rouhani: We will also compete in coronavirus treatment and vaccine production

Javan

US wants to be partners in JCPOA’s fall

Khorasan

Iran’s scenario against US new plot

MR

