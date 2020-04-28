Iranian dailies' headlines on April 28

Keyhan
Trump's mismanagement claims 55,000 lives
Pompeo’s JCPOA plan aims to ratify armed embargo against Iran
Tsunami in Netanyahu’s cabinet: three more corrupt ministers
Shargh
Oil in Quarantine
Noor Satellite proved US sanctions to be ineffective: IRGC spox
Human right claimants’ silence toward prisoners’ conditions in other countries
Aftab
Bleach goof to topple Trump?
Pompeo’s paradox on JCPOA
Ebtekar
Trumps struggle to return to JCPOA
Rouhani: We will also compete in coronavirus treatment and vaccine production
Javan
US wants to be partners in JCPOA’s fall
Khorasan
Iran’s scenario against US new plot
